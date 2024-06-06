II Bishkek Film Festival: Five films to be screened at Iranian Film Week

A week of Iranian cinema will be held as part of the II Bishkek International Film Festival.

As Kyrgyztasmasy State Film Center reported on social media, four feature films and one animated film will be screened. All of them have received a state registration certificate for screening in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The following films will be screened during the Iranian Film Week:

«No Prior Appointment» (directed by Behrouz Shoyabi, drama, Iran, 2022)

«Dolphin Boy» (directed by Mohammad Kheirandish, animation, Germany/Turkey/Iran, 2022)

«Captain» (directed by Mohammad Hamzei, 2023)

«Squad of Girls» (directed by Monir Gheidi, drama, Iran, 2022)

«My Second Year in College» (directed by Rasul Sadr Ameli, drama, Iran, 2019)

Recall, Kyrgyzstan will host the II Bishkek International Film Festival from June 11 to June 15. It will be attended by more than 70 guests from over 20 countries. About 200 filmmakers are expected to participate in the festival.