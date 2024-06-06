18:57
USD 87.32
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.98
English

II Bishkek Film Festival: Five films to be screened at Iranian Film Week

A week of Iranian cinema will be held as part of the II Bishkek International Film Festival.

As Kyrgyztasmasy State Film Center reported on social media, four feature films and one animated film will be screened. All of them have received a state registration certificate for screening in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The following films will be screened during the Iranian Film Week:

  • «No Prior Appointment» (directed by Behrouz Shoyabi, drama, Iran, 2022)
  • «Dolphin Boy» (directed by Mohammad Kheirandish, animation, Germany/Turkey/Iran, 2022)
  • «Captain» (directed by Mohammad Hamzei, 2023)
  • «Squad of Girls» (directed by Monir Gheidi, drama, Iran, 2022)
  • «My Second Year in College» (directed by Rasul Sadr Ameli, drama, Iran, 2019)

Recall, Kyrgyzstan will host the II Bishkek International Film Festival from June 11 to June 15. It will be attended by more than 70 guests from over 20 countries. About 200 filmmakers are expected to participate in the festival.
link: https://24.kg/english/296004/
views: 189
Print
Related
Film director from Kyrgyzstan Tatyana Borsch wins prize at London Film Festival
Sadyr Japarov leaves entry in book of condolences at Iranian Embassy in Bishkek
Death of Iranian President: Book of condolences opened at Embassy in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Iran over death of Ebrahim Raisi
Kyrgyzstan starts supplying mutton to Iran
President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
Helicopter with country's president on board crashes in Iran
Kyrgyz film “Paradise under Mothers’ Feet” wins Grand Prix at Moscow festival
Film by Kyrgyz director to be screened at Madrid and Amsterdam film festivals
Films from Kyrgyzstan participate in Moscow International Film Festival
Popular
World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters
G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions
Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek
Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit
6 June, Thursday
18:05
Books by Marshall Cavendish publishing house become available to Kyrgyzstan Books by Marshall Cavendish publishing house become ava...
17:46
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: President of Kyrgyzstan delivers address
17:07
II Bishkek Film Festival: Five films to be screened at Iranian Film Week
16:36
Kyrgyz climbers who conquered highest peaks welcomed in Bishkek
15:59
Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ilham Aliyev discuss Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations