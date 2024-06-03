13:12
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions

Group of Seven nations and the European Union are studying ways to tighten the screws on banks that help Moscow evade sanctions.

The discussed measures will target banks in third countries that use the Financial Messaging System of the Bank of Russia (SPFS), an analogue of the international SWIFT system, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

The measures are being discussed ahead of the June G7 summit in Italy, participants of which will discuss steps to better advance sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

«G7 has long made it a priority to prevent Russia from obtaining key technologies used in weapons or necessary for their production. However, Moscow has managed to circumvent many of these restrictions by importing prohibited goods through third countries such as China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Central Asian states,» the media outlet reports.

Attention has been recently focused on banks that allegedly helped with transactions during such purchases, the news agency’s sources said. According to these data, the frequency of use of SPFS in 2023 tripled compared to 2020, more than 150 foreign banks in 20 countries work with it, including China, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

It is worth emphasizing that 557 financial institutions are connected to the Russian analogue of SWIFT, of which 159 are non-residents from 20 different countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/295630/
views: 211
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia
Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion
All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines
Akylbek Japarov: Economy shows steady growth despite sanctions against Russia
Russia plans to remove Taliban from list of banned organizations
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB head tells about investigation
EU approves transfer of profits from frozen Russian assets to Kyiv
Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed in Kazan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to control supplies of military products
European Union intends to step up work in Central Asian countries - Terhi Hakala
Popular
Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss safety Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss safety
All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to expected rains Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to expected rains
3 June, Monday
12:23
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for transportation of vaccines Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for tra...
12:15
Another Kyrgyzstani qualifies for Olympic Games 2024
12:04
Native of Kyrgyzstan Dmitry Bivol knocks out his opponent from Libya
11:57
Vakhtangov Festival for Theater Managers starts in Bishkek
11:53
Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence established in KR