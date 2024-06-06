16:35
EFSD and Kyrgyzstan prepare Aral - Suusamyr road rehabilitation project

The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) and the Kyrgyz Republic have prepared the Aral—Suusamyr road rehabilitation project for implementation. This announcement was made during a meeting between the EFSD delegation and Beknazar Bazaraliev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As it was noted, Kyrgyzstan is currently working on an application for the relevant funding from the EFSD. The preliminary project application from the Kyrgyz Republic was approved by the Fund’s Council in 2022. The total project value is estimated to be at least $200 million, with the EFSD contributing approximately $160 million.

«The project aims to enhance the capacity of Kyrgyzstan’s road network, improving connectivity from north to south and vice versa and increasing road safety. Additionally, it will ensure smooth traffic flow for freight and passenger vehicles during the winter months, a time when travel is currently significantly limited,» the EFSD said.
