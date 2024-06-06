Kyrgyz climbers who conquered highest peaks welcomed in Bishkek

Climbers, who raised the flag of Kyrgyzstan on the highest peaks of the world, were welcomed in Bishkek. Manas International Airport reported, where the solemn ceremony took place, reported.

Eduard Kubatov, president of the Mountaineering and Climbing Federation of Kyrgyzstan, who led the delegation, arrived in the country. He broke the record by conquering Lhotse and Makalu peaks in the Himalayas (Nepal) without using oxygen.

Kadyr Saidilkan, who had already conquered the Mount Everest, this time climbed to the top of Lhotse, the height of which is 8,516 meters above sea level, and delivered there a four-kilogram «Manas» book.

Ilim Karypbekov, who participated in the same delegation, climbed to the top of Mount Everest and became the fourth Kyrgyzstani to climb the highest peak on the planet.