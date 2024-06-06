18:57
USD 87.32
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyz climbers who conquered highest peaks welcomed in Bishkek

Climbers, who raised the flag of Kyrgyzstan on the highest peaks of the world, were welcomed in Bishkek. Manas International Airport reported, where the solemn ceremony took place, reported.

Eduard Kubatov, president of the Mountaineering and Climbing Federation of Kyrgyzstan, who led the delegation, arrived in the country. He broke the record by conquering Lhotse and Makalu peaks in the Himalayas (Nepal) without using oxygen.

Kadyr Saidilkan, who had already conquered the Mount Everest, this time climbed to the top of Lhotse, the height of which is 8,516 meters above sea level, and delivered there a four-kilogram «Manas» book.

Ilim Karypbekov, who participated in the same delegation, climbed to the top of Mount Everest and became the fourth Kyrgyzstani to climb the highest peak on the planet.
link: https://24.kg/english/295999/
views: 141
Print
Related
Search for missing climbers on Pobeda Peak stopped – Emergencies Ministry
Search for foreign tourist who went missing on Semenov Peak continues
Group of climbers goes missing on Pobeda Peak
Kyrgyz climbers conquer highest peak of North America
Another Kyrgyzstani conquers Mount Everest
Kyrgyzstan establishes ‘Ak-ilbirs’ honorary title for climbers
Expedition to Himalayas: President meets with climbers who conquered Manaslu
Expedition to Himalayas: Climbers from Kyrgyzstan conquer Manaslu peak
Climbers plan to carry Manas epic and flag of Kyrgyzstan to Himalayan peak
Two Russian climbers die on Lenin Peak
Popular
World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters
G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions
Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek
Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit
6 June, Thursday
18:05
Books by Marshall Cavendish publishing house become available to Kyrgyzstan Books by Marshall Cavendish publishing house become ava...
17:46
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: President of Kyrgyzstan delivers address
17:07
II Bishkek Film Festival: Five films to be screened at Iranian Film Week
16:36
Kyrgyz climbers who conquered highest peaks welcomed in Bishkek
15:59
Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ilham Aliyev discuss Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations