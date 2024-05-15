Three drug laboratories liquidated in Bishkek and Chui region

A transnational drug group, which established a stable channel of supply and sale of drugs from foreign countries in Kyrgyzstan, was liquidated. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.

According to its data, 11 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and one citizen of Russia were detained. Six of them are members of an organized criminal drug group, they were placed in the pretrial detention center of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

«Three drug laboratories organized by them in Bishkek and Chui region were liquidated, the international drug supply channel to Kyrgyzstan was blocked, the activity of an online store Gangzilla for the sale of organic drugs was suppressed,» the State Customs Service noted.

The founder and curator of the online store was detained. More than 10 kilograms of marijuana, 75 bottles of hashish oil, 38 bushes of hybrid cannabis grown on hydroponics, various items and technical means used in the drug lab and online store were seized.

The cost of the seized drugs when sold would have amounted, according to preliminary estimates, to 50 million soms.