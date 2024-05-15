12:11
USD 88.33
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.96
English

Three drug laboratories liquidated in Bishkek and Chui region

A transnational drug group, which established a stable channel of supply and sale of drugs from foreign countries in Kyrgyzstan, was liquidated. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.

According to its data, 11 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and one citizen of Russia were detained. Six of them are members of an organized criminal drug group, they were placed in the pretrial detention center of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

«Three drug laboratories organized by them in Bishkek and Chui region were liquidated, the international drug supply channel to Kyrgyzstan was blocked, the activity of an online store Gangzilla for the sale of organic drugs was suppressed,» the State Customs Service noted.

The founder and curator of the online store was detained. More than 10 kilograms of marijuana, 75 bottles of hashish oil, 38 bushes of hybrid cannabis grown on hydroponics, various items and technical means used in the drug lab and online store were seized.

The cost of the seized drugs when sold would have amounted, according to preliminary estimates, to 50 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/293984/
views: 163
Print
Related
Men with 8 kilograms of hashish detained in Suzak
Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Leader of international drug gang detained in Osh city
Nightclub closed in Bishkek, visitors used synthetic drugs
Cache of chemicals for drug production discovered in Bishkek
27 drug laboratories liquidated in Kyrgyzstan for three years
Members of drug gang detained in Kyrgyzstan
Warehouse with 4 tons of poppy straw for drug production found in Bishkek
Drugs worth 12 million soms seized from Kyrgyzstani
Large batch of drugs seized from Bishkek resident
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
15 May, Wednesday
11:31
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 2023 level Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 2023 leve...
11:24
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
11:19
European Union intends to step up work in Central Asian countries - Terhi Hakala
10:44
Prime Minister of Malaysia arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
10:40
West wants to sow discord between Russia and Central Asia, Russian MFA believes