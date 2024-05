A criminal case has been opened on the beating of local residents by foreigners in Bishkek. The investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The case was opened under Article 280, part 2, paragraph 1 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the moment, three foreign citizens have been detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

The Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek reminds: for violation of public order and norms of generally accepted behavior, for committing other crimes, the persons involved will be held accountable in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.