Authorities of Primorsky Krai and Kyrgyzstan discuss opening of direct flights

A direct flight can connect Kyrgyzstan with the Primorsky Krai of Russia. This issue was discussed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Krai Nikolai Stetsko and the head of the office of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Vladivostok Rinat Isakov during a working meeting. The Telegram channel of the Public Television of Primorsky Krai reports.

According to Nikolai Stetsko, the Kyrgyz Republic and Primorye successfully cooperate in the field of trade — its volumes have quadrupled over the past year.

The issue of direct flights between Primorye and Bishkek was also raised. The deputy chairman of the government of the krai supported the proposal to open them.

It is noted that the Kyrgyz Republic, according to the largest tourist service in the Russian Federation, becomes more and more popular tourist destination every year. For Russians, vacation in Kyrgyzstan is accessible in every sense: entry is simplified, tickets and accommodation are relatively inexpensive, and there is no language barrier. There is a visa-free entry regime for Russians.
link: https://24.kg/english/293891/
views: 137
Authorities of Primorsky Krai and Kyrgyzstan discuss opening of direct flights
