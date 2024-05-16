Kyrgyzstan and Russia to control supplies of military products

Agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the procedure for control over the availability and intended use of military products has entered into force. Official portal of legal information of the Russian Federation says.

As noted in the document, the party that «supplied military products under the contract has the right to exercise control over their availability and intended use.»

«The agreement between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic on the procedure for control over the availability and intended use of military products supplied under the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic on the development of military-technical cooperation dated June 20, 2017, signed on August 16, 2022, entered into force on April 9, 2024,» the portal says.

In August 2022, Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on the creation of a joint regional air defense system. The document entered into force after the parties completed internal state procedures.