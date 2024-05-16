12:05
USD 88.33
EUR 95.66
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan and Russia to control supplies of military products

Agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the procedure for control over the availability and intended use of military products has entered into force. Official portal of legal information of the Russian Federation says.

As noted in the document, the party that «supplied military products under the contract has the right to exercise control over their availability and intended use.»

«The agreement between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic on the procedure for control over the availability and intended use of military products supplied under the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic on the development of military-technical cooperation dated June 20, 2017, signed on August 16, 2022, entered into force on April 9, 2024,» the portal says.

In August 2022, Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on the creation of a joint regional air defense system. The document entered into force after the parties completed internal state procedures.
link: https://24.kg/english/294126/
views: 116
Print
Related
West wants to sow discord between Russia and Central Asia, Russian MFA believes
Authorities of Primorsky Krai and Kyrgyzstan discuss opening of direct flights
Sergei Shoigu dismissed from post of Minister of Defense of Russia
Vladimir Putin submits Mishustin's candidacy for post of Prime Minister
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow to participate in EAEU summit
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia
Putin awards Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia with Order of Friendship
Terrorist attack in Moscow: 12th suspect, citizen of Tajikistan, arrested
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss key stages of climate agenda of two countries
Baktybek Bekbolotov and Sergei Shoigu sign two agreements
Popular
Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria
250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan 250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week
No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan
16 May, Thursday
11:57
Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to foreigners - deputy Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to fo...
11:48
Deputy proposes to move all gas stations out of Bishkek
11:40
Nations League: Kyrgyzstan’s volleyball team loses to Pakistan
11:24
Manas airport operates as usual, bomb not found
11:19
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to control supplies of military products