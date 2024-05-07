Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to begin in October

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during a working trip to Osh region that the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway would begin in October this year. Azattyk reports.

According to Japarov, now Kyrgyzstan is a dead-end state in terms of logistics, which has to go out into the world via the railways of Kazakhstan and Russia.

When the railway is built, we will be able to go out into the world. This will be our own way. Sadyr Japarov

The length of the railway through the territory of Kyrgyzstan will be 311 kilometers. It will run along the route Torugart — Kosh-Dobo — Kazarman — Jalal-Abad. The cost of the project, according to preliminary data, will be $4.7 billion.