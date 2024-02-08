16:58
Kidney transplant: Doctors from National Hospital to undergo training in Turkey

A team of doctors who will undergo training in organ transplantation in Turkey has been formed in the National Hospital. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Four urologists will be sent for training on February 9, and four more — in a month. The Heath Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with them.

He noted that the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare already has trained specialists (the first free kidney transplant on a 22-year-old patient was recently performed there. — Note of 24.kg news agency).

«After training, this team will perform kidney transplants at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Hospital. Therefore, you have a great responsibility. I wish you success in your training,» he said.

Previously, a team of specialists from the National Surgery Center was sent to Turkey for a three-month internship to obtain the necessary knowledge and practical experience for liver transplantation operations.

President Sadyr Japarov ordered free kidney transplants to Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis. To date, more than 2,500 citizens receive it in the country. At least 50 patients of them found a donor, underwent a full medical examination and are preparing for a kidney transplant surgery.
