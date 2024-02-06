11:02
USD 89.43
EUR 96.29
RUB 0.98
English

Free kidney transplants promised for Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov ordered free kidney transplants for all needy citizens receiving hemodialysis. Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

«Three kidney transplant surgeries were performed in August under president’s project, and I was given the task to conduct organ transplantation in Kyrgyzstan: kidney, liver, bone marrow. In order to do this on a large scale, we had to change the law. The Parliament passed it, and the President signed it. Now it will be possible to take organs not only from first-degree relatives,» he said.

The minister added that a lot of work has been done since 2020 and today patients with chronic renal failure receive hemodialysis at the expense of the budget. According to him, there are a total of 2,685 such patients across the country.

«Earlier it was decided that the state would pay for 50 kidney transplant operations at the first stage — that’s about $7,000-10,000 for each. Later, the president decided that the state would pay the costs for all those in need. We have 2,685 people receiving hemodialysis. The budget spends 2.5 billion soms on this. The operation costs about 650,000 soms, and it will save money. 105 people are on the waiting list now. They have started taking all the necessary tests,» he said.

He noted that Kyrgyz specialists are now being trained in organ transplantation in Turkey, and a large group of specialists will arrive from Turkey in late February. He expressed hope that liver transplants would be performed after that.

The first free kidney transplant was performed on a 22-year-old patient on February 1 in the Transplantology Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.
link: https://24.kg/english/285998/
views: 133
Print
Related
Team of doctors leaves for Turkey for liver transplant training
Heath Ministry promises free kidney transplantation to 50 Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstan starts to make compatibility testing for kidney transplantation
Organ transplantation in Kyrgyz-Turkish Hospital discussed at Health Ministry
Donor compatibility testing: Third tender announced in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to start testing for compatibility of donor organs
Citizens with transplanted organs hold rally near Health Ministry in Bishkek
Transplant operation: Kyrgyzstan plans to develop cadaveric donation
Kyrgyzstanis not examined in Kazakhstan after organs sale scandal
Kyrgyzstanis sell kidneys to Kazakh doctor for transplantation
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
6 February, Tuesday
10:49
Colleges and lyceums to be provided with computer equipment for almost $700,000 Colleges and lyceums to be provided with computer equip...
10:29
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to keep rate at 13 percent in next six months
10:22
Labor Ministry to introduce new mechanism for employment of youth
10:14
More than 70 Kyrgyzstanis participate in theater project of UK university
10:05
Free kidney transplants promised for Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis
5 February, Monday
18:11
Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek to resume offline classes on February 7
17:14
Sadyr Japarov signs law on amendments to Tax Code
17:07
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
16:55
Government of Kazakhstan resigns