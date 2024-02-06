Free kidney transplants promised for Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov ordered free kidney transplants for all needy citizens receiving hemodialysis. Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

«Three kidney transplant surgeries were performed in August under president’s project, and I was given the task to conduct organ transplantation in Kyrgyzstan: kidney, liver, bone marrow. In order to do this on a large scale, we had to change the law. The Parliament passed it, and the President signed it. Now it will be possible to take organs not only from first-degree relatives,» he said.

The minister added that a lot of work has been done since 2020 and today patients with chronic renal failure receive hemodialysis at the expense of the budget. According to him, there are a total of 2,685 such patients across the country.

«Earlier it was decided that the state would pay for 50 kidney transplant operations at the first stage — that’s about $7,000-10,000 for each. Later, the president decided that the state would pay the costs for all those in need. We have 2,685 people receiving hemodialysis. The budget spends 2.5 billion soms on this. The operation costs about 650,000 soms, and it will save money. 105 people are on the waiting list now. They have started taking all the necessary tests,» he said.

He noted that Kyrgyz specialists are now being trained in organ transplantation in Turkey, and a large group of specialists will arrive from Turkey in late February. He expressed hope that liver transplants would be performed after that.

The first free kidney transplant was performed on a 22-year-old patient on February 1 in the Transplantology Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.