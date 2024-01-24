20:26
Team of doctors leaves for Turkey for liver transplant training

A team of specialists from the National Surgery Center was sent for a three-month internship to Turkey to gain the necessary knowledge and practical experience for liver transplantation operations. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The group of 13 specialists was previously formed — surgeons, anesthesiologists, an ultrasound doctor, a laboratory assistant and a nurse.

«Our specialists will undergo free training at the Turkish Inonu University, and they will be provided with free accommodation and food during the training period,» the ministry noted.

On January 11-12, the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited the Turkish Inonu University, the clinic of which is one of the five best institutions for organ transplantation. As a result of the visit, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Ministry of Health and the university.
