Another free kidney transplant surgery to be performed in Kyrgyzstan

The next kidney transplant surgery funded from the republican budget will be performed at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The organ transplant operation will be performed on a 34-year-old patient who receives hemodialysis due to chronic kidney disease as a consequence of chronic glomerulonephritis. The donor will be the patient’s 32-year-old brother.

The Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited them. The operation is planned for the end of the week. The patients’ condition is assessed as stable. They are under the supervision of doctors from the Transplantology Department and undergo appropriate preoperative preparation procedure.

The Ministry of Health reminded that citizens can ask all questions regarding kidney transplantation on the basis of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare from Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Head of the Nephrology Department Nasira Beishebaeva — 0700627716;
  • Head of Transplantology Department Mirbek Baizakov — 0550227701.

Free kidney transplant surgery was performed on a 21-year-old Kyrgyzstani on February 1. She and the donor have already been discharged from the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

President Sadyr Japarov ordered free kidney transplants to Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis. To date, more than 2,500 citizens receive it in the country. At least 50 patients of them found a donor, underwent a full medical examination and are preparing for a kidney transplant surgery.
