Free kidney transplant: Sadyr Japarov tells about conditions of surgery

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in an interview with Kabar state news agency, explained under what conditions kidney transplant operations would be performed and how much money the state would spend on this.

According to the head of state, more than 2,500 citizens receive hemodialysis in the country to date. At least 50 patients of them found a donor, underwent a full medical examination and are preparing for a kidney transplant.

«Today the state spends $14,000-15,000 a year on each of our citizens receiving hemodialysis. If we calculate the total amount, then about 3 billion soms are spent on 2,500 people. Therefore, it is better for the state to allocate $7,000-8,000 to patients who find a donor and perform operations at the expense of these funds. The costs will be much lower. There are people who have been on hemodialysis for 10-15 years. Imagine how much money will be saved. There will be fewer patients receiving hemodialysis,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that such an operation costs from $25,000 to $50,000 in other countries.

«I know this because I experienced it myself. If you remember, I told you that in 2014-2015, my younger brother Doolot underwent a kidney transplant abroad. We then spent $45,000. Travel expenses and post-operative rehabilitation procedures cost $70,000,» the president said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the patient finds a donor. These may be brothers, sisters and other close relatives. The most important thing is the genetic match.

The first free kidney transplant was performed on a 22-year-old patient on February 1 in the Transplantology Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.