17:49
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.98
English

Doctors transplant kidney to girl free of charge in Bishkek, patient discharged

The patient, who underwent a free kidney transplant on February 1, and her donor were discharged from the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited the patient and the donor today and asked about their condition.

The official noted that they were the first on whom the free surgery was performed.

«Today you are discharged home. Take care of yourself and continue to be monitored by a doctor,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added.

In turn, father and daughter thanked the President of the country for the free operation, as well as the Minister of Health, who himself took part in the operation, the staff of the center and the medical team for the successful and high-quality surgery.

The management of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare informed Alymkadyr Beishenaliev that about 50 people have already applied to them for transplantation. On February 12, another recipient and donor will be hospitalized for another kidney transplantation.

President Sadyr Japarov ordered free kidney transplants to Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis. To date, more than 2,500 citizens receive it in the country. At least 50 patients of them found a donor, underwent a full medical examination and are preparing for a kidney transplant surgery.
link: https://24.kg/english/286387/
views: 127
Print
Related
Kidney transplant: Doctors from National Hospital to undergo training in Turkey
Free kidney transplant: Sadyr Japarov tells about conditions of surgery
Free kidney transplants promised for Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis
Team of doctors leaves for Turkey for liver transplant training
Heath Ministry promises free kidney transplantation to 50 Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstan starts to make compatibility testing for kidney transplantation
Organ transplantation in Kyrgyz-Turkish Hospital discussed at Health Ministry
Donor compatibility testing: Third tender announced in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to start testing for compatibility of donor organs
Citizens with transplanted organs hold rally near Health Ministry in Bishkek
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
9 February, Friday
17:46
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at Asian Weightlifting Championship Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at Asian Weightlifting Ch...
16:48
Doctors transplant kidney to girl free of charge in Bishkek, patient discharged
16:07
Police officers of Naryn region receive new service cars
15:48
Veteran of Armed Forces Anvar Sartaev detained
15:29
Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan