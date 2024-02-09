Doctors transplant kidney to girl free of charge in Bishkek, patient discharged

The patient, who underwent a free kidney transplant on February 1, and her donor were discharged from the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited the patient and the donor today and asked about their condition.

The official noted that they were the first on whom the free surgery was performed.

«Today you are discharged home. Take care of yourself and continue to be monitored by a doctor,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added.

In turn, father and daughter thanked the President of the country for the free operation, as well as the Minister of Health, who himself took part in the operation, the staff of the center and the medical team for the successful and high-quality surgery.

The management of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare informed Alymkadyr Beishenaliev that about 50 people have already applied to them for transplantation. On February 12, another recipient and donor will be hospitalized for another kidney transplantation.

President Sadyr Japarov ordered free kidney transplants to Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis. To date, more than 2,500 citizens receive it in the country. At least 50 patients of them found a donor, underwent a full medical examination and are preparing for a kidney transplant surgery.