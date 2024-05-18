Embassy of Pakistan reports no casualties among its citizens

The Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan reported that there are no casualties among its citizens as a result of night protests against foreigners, which took place on the night of May 18, 2024 in Bishkek.

Earlier, some Pakistani media published information about three people killed in the incident. The Pakistani Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic noted that this information has not been confirmed.

The Embassy recommends students from Pakistan to stay indoors until the situation returns to completely normal.

The Embassy of India in Bishkek also issued a similar advisory for its citizens.

«We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue,» the statement says.

The spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began yesterday evening in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later.