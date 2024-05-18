14:15
Foreign Ministry comments on protests against foreigners in Bishkek

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan commented on the protests against foreign citizens that took place on the night of May 18, 2024 in Bishkek.

The ministry noted that the law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan, from the moment information about the incident was received, took prompt measures to detain persons involved in the event, both foreign citizens and citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The situation was completely under the control of the security forces. The safety of citizens and public order were ensured.

«There are no seriously injured people among participants of the incident. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic did not receive any messages regarding injured foreign citizens. At the same time, the ministry urges representatives of the media and foreign diplomatic missions not to disseminate false and unverified information,» the statement says.

The spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began yesterday evening in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later.
