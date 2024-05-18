12:03
Protest against foreigners: Situation in Bishkek is stable

The situation in Bishkek is stable and is under full police control. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, all participants of the rally dispersed; there are no dead or injured among citizens of Kyrgyzstan and foreign citizens during the protests.

«Traffic on all streets of the capital has been restored,» the statement says.

The spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began yesterday evening in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later.
