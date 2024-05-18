12:03
263 people turn to doctors with tick bites in Bishkek

At least 263 people have applied to doctors with tick bites in Bishkek since the beginning of March. Zhipara Ashakeyeva, head of the Parasitology Department of the Center of State Epidemiological Surveillance, said.

According to her, 13 emergency reports with suspicion of tick-borne encephalitis were received, but there are no confirmed cases.

At least 30 people out of 263 applied received immunoglobulin.

Encephalitis is an acute infectious viral disease with predominant damage to the central nervous system.

Consequences of the disease: from full recovery to health disorders leading to disability and death.

In case of tick-borne encephalitis, a person first feels weakness, malaise. After about a week, these symptoms may disappear, but then comes the second phase, which is manifested by severe headaches and high fever.
