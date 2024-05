Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Liu Guozhong arrived in Bishkek for an official visit. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev welcomed him at Manas International Airport. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

During the visit it is planned to hold bilateral meetings aimed at discussing important issues, including checkpoints, trade, transportation, construction, mining and education. A cultural program is also planned.