Presidential Administration to develop new document on NGOs

The President of Kyrgyzstan extended the deadline for the working group to write the draft law «On NGOs» until November 1. Lawyer Tattu Ergeshbaeva told 24.kg news agency what the document will contain.

According to her, in November 2022, the administration of Sadyr Japarov submitted for public discussion a draft law regulating the activities of the non-profit sector. It was supposed to nullify the law of 1999.

The version presented by officials initially included a provision on the control functions of the state in the creation of NGOs. The Prosecutor General’s Office was to supervise.

There was also a concept of a «foreign NGO», and the procedure for their work in Kyrgyzstan was also prescribed.

«The working group is now preparing a completely new concept. I cannot yet say what exactly it will include, what norms,» Tattu Ergeshbaeva said.

According to her, it may be possible to avoid the clause on foreign representatives, as in Nadira Narmatova’s document, and the words about their political activities. Although this is unlikely.
