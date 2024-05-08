Kidnapping of man in Bishkek: Details reported

Kidnapping of a man in Bishkek actually turned out to be the detention of a suspect by officers of the State Committee for National Security. A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred on May 7 at approximately 8.55 p.m. The man was put into a black Lexus car and taken away in an unknown direction. An «Interception» plan was announced in the capital.

A source in law enforcement agencies said that the unknown men turned out to be employees of the State Committee for National Security who actually detained the suspect.