Two unknown people forcibly put a man in a car and drove away in an unknown direction. A source in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred on May 7 at approximately 8.55 p.m. The man was put into a black Lexus car and taken away in an unknown direction. An «Interception» plan was announced in the capital.

According to preliminary information, the abducted person works in one of the exchange offices.