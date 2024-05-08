15:50
USD 88.57
EUR 95.33
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstani Eduard Kubatov gets into Guinness Book of Records

President of the Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing of the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Kubatov got into the Guinness Book of Records. Former general director of KTRK Ilim Karypbekov posted on Facebook.

«The news that he himself does not know about, and I found out three days ago, but I was waiting for his return from rotation. He recently returned and is now at Everest base camp, resting and does not even know that Guinness World Records recently registered his world record — Kubatov Eduard Zhumakadyrovich is the oldest person who in the history of climbing Manaslu Peak climbed to the summit — 8,163 meters without oxygen!» Ilim Karypbekov noted.

Recall, Kyrgyzstani Eduard Kubatov conquered the highest peak on Earth — Mount Everest on May 23, 2021. He is fond of mountaineering. On February 3, 2013, the mountaineering expedition, of which he was a member, planted the flag of Kyrgyzstan on Mount Aconcagua in South America.

Eduard Kubatov is the second Kyrgyz to conquer Everest. The first was Dmitry Grekov in 1997.
link: https://24.kg/english/293512/
views: 181
Print
Related
Kyrgyz climbers conquer Lobuche peak in the Himalayas
President Sadyr Japarov meets with climber Eduard Kubatov
Annual Clean Mountains campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
Сlimbers from Kyrgyzstan ascend Kilimanjaro
World-class mountain complex to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls on to support mountain countries to solve climate problems
Cabinet Chairman approves roadmap for development of mountain regions
Kyrgyzstani conquers one of hardest peaks of the Himalayas – Ama Dablam
President announces five-year action plan for development of mountain regions
Popular
Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list
Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024
Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota
All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan
8 May, Wednesday
15:36
Adakhan Madumarov resigns as leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan faction Adakhan Madumarov resigns as leader of Butun Kyrgyzsta...
15:19
More than 6,000 policemen to ensure order and security on Victory Day
15:03
School in Minsk named after Kyrgyzstani Zhumash Asanaliev
14:35
Students from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at Mathematical Olympiad
14:22
State language transfer exam postponed to next academic year in Kyrgyzstan