Teenager dies from lightning strike in Osh region

A teenager died from a lightning strike in Osh region. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Urmatbek Shamyrkanov announced at a briefing.

He noted that two deaths were registered in Osh region as a result of natural disasters. Earlier, a man died during a mudflow.

«A teenager was struck by lightning in one of the villages of Kara-Suu district. He was taken to the hospital, but he died there,» he said.

At least 46 mudflows have been registered in Osh, Batken, Jalal-Abad and Talas regions since April 20. An emergency situation was declared in Osh, Jalal-Abad (Nooken district) and Talas regions.
