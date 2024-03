A fatal road accident occurred on the bypass road near Tokmak city. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of Chui region reported.

A Toyota Ipsum car was moving from west to east along Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway and collided with a DAF XF105 truck parked on the side of the road.

«The driver of the car and the passenger were killed. The Issyk-Ata police department is working at the scene,» the statement says.