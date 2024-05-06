Avia Traffic airplane makes emergency landing

The airplane of Avia Traffic airline, which took off on May 4 at 5.30 p.m. from Bishkek for Osh, made an emergency landing. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, there was a strong hum on the right side and a burning smell in the cabin. The airplane took off and returned to Manas airport.

«In general, this flight was to be performed by Tez Jet airline, but we were put on the Avia Traffic airplane,» the source said.

According to another source from Manas airport, another Avia Traffic plane failed to take off the day before for technical reasons.