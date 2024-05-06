11:41
USD 88.68
EUR 95.00
RUB 0.95
English

Avia Traffic airplane makes emergency landing

The airplane of Avia Traffic airline, which took off on May 4 at 5.30 p.m. from Bishkek for Osh, made an emergency landing. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, there was a strong hum on the right side and a burning smell in the cabin. The airplane took off and returned to Manas airport.

«In general, this flight was to be performed by Tez Jet airline, but we were put on the Avia Traffic airplane,» the source said.

According to another source from Manas airport, another Avia Traffic plane failed to take off the day before for technical reasons.
link: https://24.kg/english/293251/
views: 164
Print
Related
New plane purchased by state arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Plane that took off for Osh from Krasnoyarsk returns to airport
Plane crashes at private airfield in Tokmok city
Plane flying from Moscow to Osh lands in Bishkek
New national Kyrgyz Airways airline intends to buy two planes
Illegal plane found at Manas airport
Flydubai plane that stuck at airport to take off today
Officials conceal damage of Air Defense Forces aircraft
Plane of president of Kyrgyzstan is outdated
Tu-154 of Sooronbai Jeenbekov planned to be replaced by Boeing
Popular
Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit
Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent
Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9 Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
6 May, Monday
11:38
Kyrgyzstan to pay veterans of Great Patriotic War more than Russia Kyrgyzstan to pay veterans of Great Patriotic War more...
10:59
Body of 3-year-old child found in Kyzyl-Suu river in Osh region
10:55
Kyrgyzstanis among winners of Issyk-Kul International Marathon
10:47
Sadyr Japarov visits children injured in Suzak district
10:38
UN: 750 attacks on environmental journalists registered in 15 years