President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Osh region with a one-day working trip today, May 6. The spokesman for the head of state Askat Alagozov reported.

Sadyr Japarov will take part in the opening ceremony of a number of schools, get acquainted with information about the work and plans of the Osh City Hall and the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Osh region.