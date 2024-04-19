European Investment Bank ready to finance Kambarata HPP 1 project

Acting Managing Director of the European Investment Bank Markus Bernd expressed great interest in financing Kambarata HPP 1 project. The website of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«Markus Bernd highly appreciated and noted that such reputable financial institutions as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have expressed their readiness to finance the project of construction of Kambarata HPP 1. He added that this indicates that this project is very promising and relevant today,» the statement says.

Markus Bernd determined key representatives of the bank who will begin studying the project and issues of its financing, the Cabinet noted.