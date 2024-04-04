Corruption in Natural Resources Ministry: Arrest of Dinara Kutmanova extended

The case against the former head of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Kutmanova, her son Kemelbek and others is considered in court. The press service of the Pervomaisky Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the case is at the stage of interrogation of a representative of the affected party. The trial was postponed to April 9 at 2 p.m.

Detention of the accused Dinara Kutmanova and her son Kemelbek was extended until June 5.

Dinara Kutmanova was detained in late July 2023. Earlier, the ex-head of the Ministry of Natural Resources Dinara Kutmanova told 24.kg news agency that her son Kemelbek was kidnapped in Istanbul. According to her, the kidnapers demanded $600,000 as a ransom. The Ministry of Internal Affairs denied the information of Dinara Kutmanova.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported on July 22 that as part of a criminal case on corruption in the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Nature Development Fund, deputies and a close relative of Dinara Kutmanova, the director of the Chui regional department of the ministry and entrepreneurs were detained.

Commenting on the case against Dinara Kutmanova, President Sadyr Japarov noted that she «put on a show» with kidnapping of her son and the guilt of the ex-official of embezzlement of money would be proved by the investigation. If it is not confirmed, she will be acquitted.

Kemelbek Kutmanov was detained in Istanbul in October, taken to Kyrgyzstan and placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security.