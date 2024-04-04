11:31
USD 89.35
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.97
English

Corruption in Natural Resources Ministry: Arrest of Dinara Kutmanova extended

The case against the former head of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Kutmanova, her son Kemelbek and others is considered in court. The press service of the Pervomaisky Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the case is at the stage of interrogation of a representative of the affected party. The trial was postponed to April 9 at 2 p.m.

Detention of the accused Dinara Kutmanova and her son Kemelbek was extended until June 5.

Dinara Kutmanova was detained in late July 2023. Earlier, the ex-head of the Ministry of Natural Resources Dinara Kutmanova told 24.kg news agency that her son Kemelbek was kidnapped in Istanbul. According to her, the kidnapers demanded $600,000 as a ransom. The Ministry of Internal Affairs denied the information of Dinara Kutmanova.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported on July 22 that as part of a criminal case on corruption in the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Nature Development Fund, deputies and a close relative of Dinara Kutmanova, the director of the Chui regional department of the ministry and entrepreneurs were detained.

Commenting on the case against Dinara Kutmanova, President Sadyr Japarov noted that she «put on a show» with kidnapping of her son and the guilt of the ex-official of embezzlement of money would be proved by the investigation. If it is not confirmed, she will be acquitted.

Kemelbek Kutmanov was detained in Istanbul in October, taken to Kyrgyzstan and placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/290700/
views: 138
Print
Related
Foreign Ministry checks information about detention of Kyrgyzstani in Russia
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until May 4
Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation extended until June
Temirov Live case: Zhoodar Buzumov, Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy remanded in custody
Clooney Foundation files complaint on behalf of Mahabat Tazhibek kyzy
Official wins almost 160 tenders through front company in At-Bashi
Blogger arrested for five days for publicly insulting stranger in Osh
Detention of the Matraimovs: Three brothers taken into custody
Young man from Kara-Balta filming child pornography detained in Russia
Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
4 April, Thursday
11:28
Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College building to be overhauled Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College building to be ov...
11:23
Kyrgyzstan's pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow still closed and empty
11:08
Kyrgyzstan to spend 600 million soms on digitalization in 2024
11:04
Sadyr Japarov instructs to transfer heat supply facilities to local authorities
10:41
Kyrgyzstan exports 42,200 tons of potatoes in 2023
3 April, Wednesday
17:41
Two resorts in Arstanbap transferred to state - Kanybek Tumanbaev