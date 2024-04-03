17:13
USD 89.35
EUR 95.88
RUB 0.97
English

Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation extended until June

Period of detention of Vice President of the Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan Akhror Iminov was extended. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

By a court ruling dated April 1, the request of the investigator of the Main Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security was granted. The period detention of Akhror Iminov was extended until June 4. The investigation into the case continues.

The Vice President of the Wrestling Federation is suspected of financing members of the organized crime group of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev. He was detained as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 261 «Creation of an organized group or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In mid-November, Akhror Iminov was released from the pre-trial detention center on his own recognizance, but was detained again later.
link: https://24.kg/english/290662/
views: 64
Print
Related
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until May 4
Temirov Live case: Zhoodar Buzumov, Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy remanded in custody
Clooney Foundation files complaint on behalf of Mahabat Tazhibek kyzy
Official wins almost 160 tenders through front company in At-Bashi
Blogger arrested for five days for publicly insulting stranger in Osh
Detention of the Matraimovs: Three brothers taken into custody
Young man from Kara-Balta filming child pornography detained in Russia
Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Judge of Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek detained for extortion
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 28.37 more kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 28.37 more kilometers of state border
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced
Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023 Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023
3 April, Wednesday
17:05
Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate vid...
16:56
Bishkek residents are invited to take part in spring planting of trees
16:47
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until May 4
16:43
Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation extended until June
16:13
Deputy commission to check activities of Health Ministry