Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation extended until June

Period of detention of Vice President of the Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan Akhror Iminov was extended. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

By a court ruling dated April 1, the request of the investigator of the Main Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security was granted. The period detention of Akhror Iminov was extended until June 4. The investigation into the case continues.

The Vice President of the Wrestling Federation is suspected of financing members of the organized crime group of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev. He was detained as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 261 «Creation of an organized group or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In mid-November, Akhror Iminov was released from the pre-trial detention center on his own recognizance, but was detained again later.