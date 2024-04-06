2 billion soms to be allocated for development of Kara-Balta and Tokmak

At the initiative of the president, 1 billion soms will be allocated for the development of Kara-Balta and 1 billion soms — for Tokmak city. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers recalled.
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov held a meeting on topical issues of the development of the two cities.
Using the allocated budget funds in the city of Kara-Balta it is planned:
- To construct an asphalt concrete plant;
- To construct a stone crushing workshop;
- To purchase special road construction equipment;
- To create Kerben municipal market;
- To reconstruct central stadium and parks;
- To repair water supply and sewerage systems;
- To construct a kindergarten;
- To repair roads;
- To develop an interactive city map;
- To install CCTV cameras.
In the city of Tokmak it is planned:
- To create infrastructure for the industrial zone;
- To construct a concrete plant;
- To modernize Tokmok Zhyluuluk municipal enterprise;
- To construct an asphalt concrete plant;
- To purchase special equipment;
- To improve the park;
- To construct a stone crushing workshop;
- To improve the livestock market;
- To repair roads (industrial zone and internal roads);
- To construct a tourist complex on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart bypass road;
- To construct a logistics center;
- To reconstruct the central market of Tokmak city;
- To construct a kindergarten;
- To construct a multifunctional stadium.
Akylbek Japarov approved the presented plans and instructed to carry out the specified activities in a timely and high-quality manner.
«Kara-Balta and Tokmak are two centers of economic and industrial development in Chui region. We expect that the allocated funds will have a positive impact on the development of these cities,» he said.