2 billion soms to be allocated for development of Kara-Balta and Tokmak

At the initiative of the president, 1 billion soms will be allocated for the development of Kara-Balta and 1 billion soms — for Tokmak city. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers recalled.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov held a meeting on topical issues of the development of the two cities.

Using the allocated budget funds in the city of Kara-Balta it is planned:

To construct an asphalt concrete plant;

To construct a stone crushing workshop;

To purchase special road construction equipment;

To create Kerben municipal market;

To reconstruct central stadium and parks;

To repair water supply and sewerage systems;

To construct a kindergarten;

To repair roads;

To develop an interactive city map;

To install CCTV cameras.

In the city of Tokmak it is planned:

To create infrastructure for the industrial zone;

To construct a concrete plant;

To modernize Tokmok Zhyluuluk municipal enterprise;

To construct an asphalt concrete plant;

To purchase special equipment;

To improve the park;

To construct a stone crushing workshop;

To improve the livestock market;

To repair roads (industrial zone and internal roads);

To construct a tourist complex on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart bypass road;

To construct a logistics center;

To reconstruct the central market of Tokmak city;

To construct a kindergarten;

To construct a multifunctional stadium.

Akylbek Japarov approved the presented plans and instructed to carry out the specified activities in a timely and high-quality manner.

«Kara-Balta and Tokmak are two centers of economic and industrial development in Chui region. We expect that the allocated funds will have a positive impact on the development of these cities,» he said.