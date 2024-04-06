17:01
2 billion soms to be allocated for development of Kara-Balta and Tokmak

At the initiative of the president, 1 billion soms will be allocated for the development of Kara-Balta and 1 billion soms — for Tokmak city. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers recalled.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov held a meeting on topical issues of the development of the two cities.

Using the allocated budget funds in the city of Kara-Balta it is planned:

  • To construct an asphalt concrete plant;
  • To construct a stone crushing workshop;
  • To purchase special road construction equipment;
  • To create Kerben municipal market;
  • To reconstruct central stadium and parks;
  • To repair water supply and sewerage systems;
  • To construct a kindergarten;
  • To repair roads;
  • To develop an interactive city map;
  • To install CCTV cameras.

In the city of Tokmak it is planned:

  • To create infrastructure for the industrial zone;
  • To construct a concrete plant;
  • To modernize Tokmok Zhyluuluk municipal enterprise;
  • To construct an asphalt concrete plant;
  • To purchase special equipment;
  • To improve the park;
  • To construct a stone crushing workshop;
  • To improve the livestock market;
  • To repair roads (industrial zone and internal roads);
  • To construct a tourist complex on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart bypass road;
  • To construct a logistics center;
  • To reconstruct the central market of Tokmak city;
  • To construct a kindergarten;
  • To construct a multifunctional stadium.

Akylbek Japarov approved the presented plans and instructed to carry out the specified activities in a timely and high-quality manner.

«Kara-Balta and Tokmak are two centers of economic and industrial development in Chui region. We expect that the allocated funds will have a positive impact on the development of these cities,» he said.
