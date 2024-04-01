Kazakhstan denies request for extradition of Rostov activist to Russia

Kazakhstan has not extradited a Rostov activist Denis Kozak to Russia. A request for his extradition was sent to the country’s authorities. The issue of his extradition has been under consideration for a year, Press.kz reported.

According to the Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law, 21-year-old Russian Denis Kozak flew from Almaty International Airport to one of the European countries on March 28.

He served exactly one year in a Kazakhstan’s pre-trial detention center on extradition request from the Russian Federation, where a criminal case was initiated against him in 2022. Denis Kozak was accused of publicly endorsing terrorism.

In Kyrgyzstan, activists arriving from Russia have also been detained and placed under arrest. At least two such cases were reported.

Detention of Alyona Krylova in Kyrgyzstan was reported in summer. The girl was detained in the center of Bishkek on June 4 during a walk. Alyona Krylova spent several months in the Bishkek pre-trial detention center by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court. Then her associate Lev Skoryakin was detained. Both then ended up in Moscow, where they were convicted.

Nothing has been reported about their extradition. But it is obvious that the activists were taken to their home country and handed over to justice.