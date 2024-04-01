12:26
Bishkek hosts conference of Russian compatriots in Kyrgyzstan

The XV country conference of Russian compatriots in Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek. The Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The participants were welcomed by the head of the Russian diplomatic mission Nikolai Udovichenko. The Coordination Council of the organizations of Russian compatriots reported on the results of work in 2023.

Issues related to the improvement of work on the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of the Russian diaspora, the situation of the Russian language in the country, education in Russian higher education institutions, promotion of the youth movement, preservation and promotion of the Russian historical heritage abroad were raised.

The participants also discussed the upcoming Victory Day celebrations, Immortal Regiment campaign and events planned for Russia Day.
