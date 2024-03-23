14:26
Akyn Askat Zhetigen arrested for two months

Akyn Askat Zhetigen, who used obscene language against the country’s leadership in a video, was arrested for two months.

It is known that a criminal case was opened on mass riots. Previously, two examinations were ordered based on akyn’s live broadcasts on social media.

On March 17, State Committee for National Security officers detained akyn Askat Zhetigen for criticizing the government and opened a criminal case under the article «Calls for a violent seizure of power.» He was brought from Naryn to Bishkek and placed in a temporary detention facility for 48 hours. By decision of the Pervomaisky Court of the capital, the akyn was released under travel restrictions.

Askat Zhetigen thanked the Kyrgyz people for their support and said: «Seeing how insolent the ekidos (two friends) have become, I cannot behave in a civilized manner. The people brought them to power with the hope that justice and order would be established in the country.» He also added that he was ready to take responsibility for what he had said.
