Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss interaction in associations

The heads of the Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed interaction in the integration associations of Eurasia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, held talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

«The ministers discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations, issues of interaction between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in joint integration associations in the Eurasian space, and also exchanged views on the most pressing international and regional problems,» the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

It was noted that the parties confirmed the commitment of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic to further strengthening allied relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.