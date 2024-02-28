Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation

Ozon marketplace and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The ceremony took place on Wednesday as part of Digital Kyrgyzstan Forum.

The parties agreed to support the development of small and medium-sized business in the republic and ensure harmonious economic growth in the online trading segment. The focus of cooperation is the development of the export potential of locally manufactured products for 46 million Ozon customers in the CIS countries.

«Our key task is to develop exports and popularize goods of Kyrgyz manufacturers in the EAEU space. Ozon is one of the largest marketplaces that already operates in five CIS countries. The memorandum signed today will allow us to make wider use of our information capabilities for training of entrepreneurs,» the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Temir Sariev noted.

Among other things, the partnership includes promotion of the development of women’s entrepreneurship, conducting educational work, joint consultations and events, as well as launching information and advertising campaigns and mutual exchange of experience.

«The e-commerce market in Kyrgyzstan is growing and has great potential. Entrepreneurs produce high-quality goods that are in great demand both in the domestic market and abroad. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry and I will help entrepreneurs enter new markets and increase turnover on the marketplace,» Alexey Sapon, Ozon Director of Operations and Development in the CIS, concluded.