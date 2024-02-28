17:29
USD 89.43
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation

Ozon marketplace and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The ceremony took place on Wednesday as part of Digital Kyrgyzstan Forum.

The parties agreed to support the development of small and medium-sized business in the republic and ensure harmonious economic growth in the online trading segment. The focus of cooperation is the development of the export potential of locally manufactured products for 46 million Ozon customers in the CIS countries.

«Our key task is to develop exports and popularize goods of Kyrgyz manufacturers in the EAEU space. Ozon is one of the largest marketplaces that already operates in five CIS countries. The memorandum signed today will allow us to make wider use of our information capabilities for training of entrepreneurs,» the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Temir Sariev noted.

Among other things, the partnership includes promotion of the development of women’s entrepreneurship, conducting educational work, joint consultations and events, as well as launching information and advertising campaigns and mutual exchange of experience.

«The e-commerce market in Kyrgyzstan is growing and has great potential. Entrepreneurs produce high-quality goods that are in great demand both in the domestic market and abroad. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry and I will help entrepreneurs enter new markets and increase turnover on the marketplace,» Alexey Sapon, Ozon Director of Operations and Development in the CIS, concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/287845/
views: 42
Print
Related
Топ-5 полезных лайфхаков, как выгодно покупать на Ozon
В Бишкеке состоится масштабная конференция для поставщиков Wildberries и Ozon
Ozon opens sales for residents of Kyrgyzstan
Ozon запускает продажи для жителей Кыргызстана
Bishkek hosts forum with participation of global marketplaces
Ozon to start sale of goods in Kyrgyzstan in July
Ozon.kg marketplace to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
В Кыргызстане откроется маркетплейс Ozon.kg
Как начать зарабатывать с Ozon. В Бишкеке пройдет конференция COM.E ON
Russian Ozon marketplace starts work in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
28 February, Wednesday
17:11
Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan...
17:02
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Parliament of Mongolia
16:48
Another cryptocurrency mining farm detected in Karakol
16:37
UAE authorities to punish for illegal participation in Hajj 2024
16:13
Kyrgyzstan intends to lift ban on development of uranium deposits