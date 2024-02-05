Member of organized crime group detained in Bishkek

A resident of Chui region, who is registered as a member of an organized crime group, was detained. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, certain individuals who adhere to the ideology of the criminal world have established a stable channel and were engaged in the sale of narcotic drugs.

Based on the collected materials, a criminal case was initiated in 2023. One of the suspects has been identified — 41-year old citizen who was previously convicted several times.

On February 3, 2024, employees of the Department for Combating Organized Crime for Bishkek detained the above-mentioned citizen nicknamed Aza the Big. Hashish was found during the search.

The man was placed in the temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. The investigation is ongoing.