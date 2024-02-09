11:36
Over 100 vehicles of Patrol Police Service equipped with GPS and video recorders

More than 100 vehicles of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek are equipped with GPS and video recorders, which are capable of recording without interruption during working hours. They are connected to the global positioning system. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«Employees of the situation center monitor the overall picture, the situation inside and outside the cars,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that video recorders can also be used as a control element, tracking the work of a single unit during a shift, recording information about the vehicle’s route, speed, stops, and so on.
