Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov instructed the relevant state bodies and local government bodies to instill order at all checkpoints of the country. He gave the corresponding task while inspecting the operation of Ak-Zhol checkpoint.

The Cabinet Chairman noted the importance of creating comfortable conditions for citizens and guests of the country when passing through checkpoints.

He noted the need to dismantle non-working stalls and buildings, to maintain cleanliness, improve the territory, and to restore order in terms of ensuring road safety.