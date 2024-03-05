15:09
Work interruptions possible at Ak-Tilek - Avtodorozhny checkpoint on March 6

In connection with repair and restoration of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC networks, temporary interruptions in the passage of persons, vehicles and cargo are possible on March 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Other border checkpoints located on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border are functioning as usual.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security asks citizens crossing the state border to plan their travel times and routes in advance.
