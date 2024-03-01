Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway

Kyrgyzstan and China announced the opening of Bedel checkpoint a top priority in 2024. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, as part of a working visit to the PRC, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov met with a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Committee of the XUAR of the PRC, Ma Xingrui.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers told about the efforts made by the Kyrgyz Republic to increase the throughput capacity of Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints.

He told that the checkpoints are currently operating on a 7-day, 14-hour work schedule and, together with China, they are aiming to switch to round the clock service.

The heads of our countries have set big goals for the opening of Bedel checkpoint and the launch of the road this year. Akylbek Japarov

Akylbek Japarov raised the issue of construction of a conveyor belt with a coal base in the area of Irkeshtam checkpoint, where the corresponding land plot has been allocated for this project, as well as issues related to the opening of a new Bedal checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border and the construction of Barskoon — Uchturfan — Aksu highway.

«Undoubtedly, Bedel checkpoint will open a new milestone in the history of the friendship of our states and will make a major additional contribution to the increase in cargo flow from the PRC to the states of Central Asia and beyond,» he said.

The parties also discussed issues of energy, subsoil use, agricultural exports, e-commerce and bonded zones.

At the end of the meeting, Akylbek Japarov proposed opening air service on Osh — Kashgar — Osh route and invited the Secretary of the Party Committee of the XUAR of the People’s Republic of China, Ma Xingrui., and the head of the People’s Government of the XUAR, Erkin Tuniyaz, to visit Kyrgyzstan for a working visit.