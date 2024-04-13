Citizens selling tulips stolen from flower beds detained in Bishkek

Citizens who were selling tulips stolen from flower beds were detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

On the night of April 12, the theft of municipal property — tulips — was recorded in Oak Park.

This fact was registered at the Pervomaisky district police department, and a pre-investigation check was launched.

«Today, employees of the Internal Affairs Directorate of Pervomaisky district identified and brought to the investigative service of the district department two citizens. At the time of their arrest, they were selling tulips previously obtained by criminal means,» the department said.

The investigation is ongoing.