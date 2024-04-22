Donations stolen from mosques in Osh region, suspect detained

Police officers detained a suspect in the theft of donations from mosques. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

Earlier, the Department of Internal Affairs of Kara-Suu district received information that unknown persons had broken into boxes with donations that were installed in mosques and stole money.

A criminal case was initiated into the fact under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A suspect, native of Jalal-Abad region, 27, was detained.

He broke into the donation boxes in four mosques and stole the money. According to preliminary information, the amount stolen was about 250,000 soms.