14:26
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

Donations stolen from mosques in Osh region, suspect detained

Police officers detained a suspect in the theft of donations from mosques. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

Earlier, the Department of Internal Affairs of Kara-Suu district received information that unknown persons had broken into boxes with donations that were installed in mosques and stole money.

A criminal case was initiated into the fact under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A suspect, native of Jalal-Abad region, 27, was detained.

He broke into the donation boxes in four mosques and stole the money. According to preliminary information, the amount stolen was about 250,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/292200/
views: 175
Print
Related
Citizens selling tulips stolen from flower beds detained in Bishkek
Organized crime group member detained in Bishkek for pickpocketing
Resident of Batken city robs six car service stations
Military property stolen from National Guard units
Suspects in mobile phone and money thefts on Issyk-Kul beaches detained
Jewelry store robbed in Tokmak city
Cast-iron radiators stolen from building of one of ministries in Bishkek
Over 500,000 soms stolen from office of one of Bishkek firms
Three residents of Karakol steal money from donation box in mosque
Tutor accused of stealing money and diamond ring in Bishkek
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document
Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna
Pilot project Google-Schools will be launched in Kyrgyzstan - Akylbek Japarov Pilot project Google-Schools will be launched in Kyrgyzstan - Akylbek Japarov
22 April, Monday
12:29
Donations stolen from mosques in Osh region, suspect detained Donations stolen from mosques in Osh region, suspect de...
12:18
Heart surgeries successfully performed in China on 10 children from Kyrgyzstan
12:06
CAFA Tournament (U-18): Football team from Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
11:59
Kamchybek Tashiev states he does not support any of candidates for Parliament
11:47
Deputy of Parliament Emilbek Dzhusupov decides to give up his mandate