11:14
USD 89.42
EUR 96.93
RUB 0.98
English

Resident of Batken city robs six car service stations

A citizen was detained in Batken city on suspicion of theft in car service stations. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

According to it, residents of Batken and Kadamdzhai districts applied to the police with a statement. They complained that the batteries of cars left for repair and other spare parts were stolen from the car service stations in Batken.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken city registered six statements under Article 205 «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. A 42-year-old local resident was detained. He was taken to the investigation service. The items stolen by the suspect were found and seized. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/288003/
views: 150
Print
Related
Military property stolen from National Guard units
Suspects in mobile phone and money thefts on Issyk-Kul beaches detained
Jewelry store robbed in Tokmak city
Cast-iron radiators stolen from building of one of ministries in Bishkek
Over 500,000 soms stolen from office of one of Bishkek firms
Three residents of Karakol steal money from donation box in mosque
Tutor accused of stealing money and diamond ring in Bishkek
Cashiers steal 2 million soms from store in Bishkek
Cargo handlers steal 600,000 rubles from Kyrgyzstani at Domodedovo airport
Medicines worth 600,000 soms stolen from pharmacy in Shopokov
Popular
Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
1 March, Friday
10:52
Third phase of KyrSEFF program launched in Kyrgyzstan Third phase of KyrSEFF program launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:09
Resident of Batken city robs six car service stations
10:04
Ten children with severe heart defects to be operated on in China annually
09:40
Kyrgyzstan to host Children of the Commonwealth Forum
09:35
6.6 billion soms allocated for irrigation in Kyrgyzstan since 2022
29 February, Thursday
17:11
Putin instructs to increase funding for Russian language promotion in CIS
17:00
Search at 24.kg: Court denies access of employees to office
16:42
Cremation of dead allowed in Kyrgyzstan