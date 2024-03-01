Resident of Batken city robs six car service stations

A citizen was detained in Batken city on suspicion of theft in car service stations. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

According to it, residents of Batken and Kadamdzhai districts applied to the police with a statement. They complained that the batteries of cars left for repair and other spare parts were stolen from the car service stations in Batken.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken city registered six statements under Article 205 «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. A 42-year-old local resident was detained. He was taken to the investigation service. The items stolen by the suspect were found and seized. The investigation continues.