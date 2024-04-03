17:13
Bishkek residents are invited to take part in spring planting of trees

Bishkek City Hall invites citizens to contribute to the landscaping and improvement of the capital and take part in planting of saplings. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Employees of Bishkekzelestroi will prepare sites for planting trees and provide citizens with several recommendations on the choice of planting material.

«Spring is the most suitable time for planting trees and shrubs in regions with warm and mild climate. Before winter there is enough time for trees and shrubs to take root and get used to the ground, the soil is well warmed up, there is no danger that saplings will freeze, and there is enough moisture in the soil,» the City Hall noted.

Agronomists of the enterprise together with specialists of the Research Institute Botanical Garden named after Enver Gareyev, the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic recommend using such green plants as elm, honey locust, oak, maple, lime tree and poplar as the main tree species for landscaping the city of Bishkek.

City residents can purchase saplings on their own, as well as in the nursery of Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise at the address: 82, Professor Zima Street. To specify the place of planting, please call: 0312375330, 0701321014.
