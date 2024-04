An environmental campaign «My Green Neighborhood» was held in Osh city, where about 1,200 different trees were planted. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Residents of Osh city reportedly planted thuja, chestnuts and oaks.

«The environmental campaign is held within the framework of the project «Improving the living conditions of people living in newly built quarters in Kyrgyzstan», implemented with the support of Switzerland,» the statement says.