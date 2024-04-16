11:03
500 trees planted in Kyrgyzstan as part of Garden of Memory campaign

Five hundred trees were planted by residents of Kara-Balta as part of the international Garden of Memory campaign.

Veterans, volunteers, Russian diplomats, compatriots and local residents planted elm, poplar and birch trees in honor of the soldiers who died in the battles of the Great Patriotic War, the Telegram channel of the Russian House in Bishkek reports.

The campaign took place in the park on Lenin Street. The mayor of the city, Mirlan Dzhekshenov, noted that the planting of trees marked the start of a large-scale reconstruction of this recreation area.

According to the Russian House, Garden of Memory campaign took place in many cities and villages of the republic.
