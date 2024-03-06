13:13
Children's Medical Center planned to be built on the basis of KRSU in Bishkek

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with a delegation of the Russian Federation led by the rector of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) Denis Fomin-Nilov. The ministry’s press center reported.

At the meeting, they discussed the possibility of bilateral cooperation in the development of medical care for children in Kyrgyzstan. In particular, the issues of developing a project for opening of a Children’s Medical Center on the basis of the KRSU, initiated by the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova in December 2023 as part of a working meeting of employees of the presidential administrations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation, were discussed.

As part of the project, it is planned to build the Children’s Medical Center consisting of five departments, including a reception, diagnostic and laboratory departments, day patient and physiotherapy departments.

«Our healthcare system really needs a center like this, which will cover the need in quality medical services for children. There is an urgent need for pediatric neurologists and rehabilitation specialists for early diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of children with cerebral palsy, spinal muscular amyotrophy and other diseases of the neuromuscular system. It is gratifying to realize that the initiative of the Kyrgyz side was promptly supported by the Russian side. We are confident that the project will soon be successfully implemented, which will strengthen cooperation in the field of healthcare between our countries,» the minister noted.
