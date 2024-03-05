Personnel reshuffles take place in presidential administration of Kyrgyzstan

Leadership of the Department of Control over the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers has been changed. The press service of the head of state reported.

President Sadyr Japarov signed two decrees. One of them relieved Zhetigen Bakirov of the post of head of the control department — deputy head of the Department of Control over the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Another decree appointed Kazybek Moldazhiev to the vacant position.